ECB staring at £50 million loss in 2027: Here's why
What's the story
The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) is staring at a potential financial loss of up to £50 million (approximately ₹627 crore) in 2027. This comes even though they have a home Ashes series against Australia scheduled for that year. The absence of an India tour is expected to significantly impact the board's earnings, while uncertainties loom over its revenue from the International Cricket Council (ICC).
Revenue impact
Decline in broadcast income
The Guardian reports that two key factors are contributing to the ECB's financial woes.
The first is a decline in broadcast income, which usually varies depending on the teams touring England.
With no India series scheduled for 2027, the ECB will lose out on one of its major commercial revenue sources.
Information
ICC's decision to withhold broadcast revenue
The second factor impacting the ECB's finances is the ICC's decision to withhold a portion of broadcast revenue that was supposed to be shared among its members in 2027. This move will affect all 12 full-member nations and further complicate the ECB's financial outlook.
Profit forecast
ECB's profit in 2025
The ECB had posted a profit of £12.6 million in 2025, but its financial forecasts had already indicated that 2027 would be a tough year.
The latest estimates indicate that the shortfall could be much bigger than what the board had initially expected.
However, there is some hope of mitigating the damage as the ECB is reportedly negotiating with ICC to reduce the impact of this reduced distribution.
Revenue negotiations
ECB negotiating with ICC
The ECB is also trying to keep its losses closer to £35 million (approximately ₹439 crore), although the exact amount ICC plans to withhold remains unclear.
The board has some leeway to boost its earnings through commercial agreements and events, as its accounting year for 2027 ends on January 31, 2028.
Cycle shift
Why is ICC withholding members' payments?
The ICC's decision to withhold members' payments is tied to expectations of a lower broadcasting deal in the next commercial cycle, starting 2028.
By withholding some distribution money in 2027, the governing body hopes to soften the expected revenue drop and avoid a sudden drop in payments for its full members when the new cycle starts.
Market dependence
ECB's reliance on the Indian market
The ECB's reliance on the Indian market is a major contributor to the projected financial strain. Broadcast and viewership revenue from India significantly influence the value of ECB's commercial agreements.
The board currently has a six-year broadcasting deal with Sony Pictures worth £185 million (approximately ₹2,323 crore). However, this contract expires in 2028, and the next deal is likely to fetch much less money.