5 finishes only MS Dhoni could have pulled off

In the 2005 Jaipur ODI against Sri Lanka, India lost Sachin Tendulkar early while chasing 299.

In came a young Dhoni at No. 3, playing only his fifth ODI. Showing off his long hair and a never-seen-before bravado, the youngster stunned the Lankan side with his hammering.

He slammed an unbeaten 183* off 145 balls (10 sixes). And the final blow? A six! This announced the arrival of a resounding finisher.