5 finishes only MS Dhoni could have pulled off
What's the story
MS Dhoni is among the veterans who revolutionized Indian cricket with his acclaimed Midas touch. The 45-year-old is the only captain to win each of the three limited-overs ICC trophies. Over the years, Dhoni earned a reputation as an audacious finisher in white-ball cricket. Here are the five finishes only Thala Dhoni could have pulled off (across formats).
#5
Dhoni storm outclasses Sri Lanka, Jaipur, 2005
In the 2005 Jaipur ODI against Sri Lanka, India lost Sachin Tendulkar early while chasing 299.
In came a young Dhoni at No. 3, playing only his fifth ODI. Showing off his long hair and a never-seen-before bravado, the youngster stunned the Lankan side with his hammering.
He slammed an unbeaten 183* off 145 balls (10 sixes). And the final blow? A six! This announced the arrival of a resounding finisher.
#4
Masterclass in chasing versus Australia, Adelaide, 2012
Chasing 270 against Australia in the 2012 Adelaide ODI, India had a great start from Gautam Gambhir (92).
With his dismissal, India were down to 178/4 in 34.1 overs. It all came down to 13 required off the last over.
Dhoni, who was batting in his 40s, cleared long-on with a 112-meter six. He completed the chase alongside R Ashwin with two balls remaining.
#3
Finishing with wicketkeeping gloves on, Bengaluru, 2016
Dhoni's wicketkeeping gloves also knew the art of finishing!
In the 2016 ICC T20 World Cup game, Bangladesh needed two runs from one ball to beat India. Chasing 146, they were at 126/5 at one stage.
Dhoni's astute captaincy then brought India back into the contest. However, Bangladesh required two runs on the final ball to make history.
Dhoni had already removed his right glove for this. Hardik Pandya bowled a wide delivery, which Shuvagata Hom missed.
While he ran for the bye, Dhoni collected the ball and sprinted toward the stumps, beating Mustafizur Rahman, the non-striker, by inches.
#2
Classic finish to tri-series, Port of Spain, 2013
In the 2013 West Indies tri-series final, India were chasing a mere 202 against Sri Lanka. But at 196/8, Dhoni was stranded with the tail.
Then came the final over, with India requiring 15 runs. Despite missing the first ball, Dhoni smashed Shaminda Eranga for a huge six, followed by a four.
Next ball? Another six! Dhoni's magic drew his teammates out in jubilation.
#1
Finishing off in style, Mumbai, 2011
This one requires no introduction is perhaps the most iconic shot in Indian cricket history.
"Dhoni finishes off in style, and a magnificent strike into the crowd; India lift the World Cup after 28 years!" enthused an elated Ravi Shastri on air in 2011.
With India chasing 275, Dhoni walked in at 3/114 and rebuilt the chase with Gambhir.
Then came the winning shot! Dhoni and his long-on six helped India win their second ODI World Cup, as the entire nation celebrated.