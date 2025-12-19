KKR's ₹2 crore recruit Finn Allen completes 4,500 T20 runs

Perth Scorchers initially recorded the second-highest total in Big Bash League (BBL) history, scoring a staggering 257/6 in their 20 overs against Brisbane Heat. However, Brisbane Heat chased down the target of 258 thereafter. The match took place at The Gabba in Brisbane on December 19. Notably, Finn Allen , who opened for Perth Scorchers, impressed for his side with a score of 79. With this, he surpassed 4,500 T20 runs. Here's more.

Stellar performances Allen and Connolly's explosive innings help Scorchers Allen, who was signed by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for a base price of ₹2 crore in the recently held IPL 2026 mini-auction, scored a blistering 79 runs off just 38 balls. He was part of an explosive 142-run stand alongside Connolly for the 2nd wicket. Connolly, an all-rounder picked by Punjab Kings (PBKS) for ₹3 crore in the IPL 2026 mini-auction, also impressed with a knock of 77 runs off 37 balls.

Stats 4,500 T20 runs and 30 fifties for Allen Scorchers opener Allen hit three fours and 8 sixes (SR: 207.89). With this effort, Allen surpassed 4,500 T20 runs. As per ESPNcricinfo, in 163 matches, Allen owns 4,510 runs at an average of 29.09. He smashed his 30th fifty (100s: 4). Meanwhile, in 12 BBL matches, he has amassed 276 runs at (50s: 3). His BBL strike rate reads 191.66.