KKR's ₹2 crore recruit Finn Allen completes 4,500 T20 runs
What's the story
Perth Scorchers initially recorded the second-highest total in Big Bash League (BBL) history, scoring a staggering 257/6 in their 20 overs against Brisbane Heat. However, Brisbane Heat chased down the target of 258 thereafter. The match took place at The Gabba in Brisbane on December 19. Notably, Finn Allen, who opened for Perth Scorchers, impressed for his side with a score of 79. With this, he surpassed 4,500 T20 runs. Here's more.
Stellar performances
Allen and Connolly's explosive innings help Scorchers
Allen, who was signed by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for a base price of ₹2 crore in the recently held IPL 2026 mini-auction, scored a blistering 79 runs off just 38 balls. He was part of an explosive 142-run stand alongside Connolly for the 2nd wicket. Connolly, an all-rounder picked by Punjab Kings (PBKS) for ₹3 crore in the IPL 2026 mini-auction, also impressed with a knock of 77 runs off 37 balls.
Stats
4,500 T20 runs and 30 fifties for Allen
Scorchers opener Allen hit three fours and 8 sixes (SR: 207.89). With this effort, Allen surpassed 4,500 T20 runs. As per ESPNcricinfo, in 163 matches, Allen owns 4,510 runs at an average of 29.09. He smashed his 30th fifty (100s: 4). Meanwhile, in 12 BBL matches, he has amassed 276 runs at (50s: 3). His BBL strike rate reads 191.66.
Series impact
Allen's availability for T20I series against India
New Zealand batter Finn Allen may miss the start of the five-match T20I series against India due to BBL commitments. The series kicks off on January 21, 2026, in Nagpur. If Perth Scorchers reach the BBL final on January 25, he may not be available until the fourth T20I. However, if they don't qualify for finals, Allen should be available for the entire T20I series against India.