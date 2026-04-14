IPL 2026: Should KKR drop a struggling Finn Allen?

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) opener Finn Allen has been struggling in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season. Allen, who had a superb ICC T20 World Cup 2026 campaign, hasn't found joy in KKR colors. The New Zealand cricketer perished for a paltry three-ball 1 against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Tuesday in Match 22. Should KKR drop Allen? We decode his stats.

Information Kamboj gets Allen's wicket Allen's thought process in IPL 2026 is to go berserk in the powerplay and this has backfired. A fuller delivery from CSK pacer Kamboj swung away from the right-hander. Allen walked across and looked to slog it on the on-side. He derived a leading edge.

IPL 2026 An average of 16.20 in IPL 2026 In 5 matches this season, Allen has managed only 81 runs at an average of 16.20. His strike rate reads 192.85. Allen started the season well, scoring 38 runs against Mumbai Indians and then smashing a 7-ball 28 versus SRH. However, his one dimensional approach has led to his downfall. His next three scores read 6, 9 and 1.

Advertisement