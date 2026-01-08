'Offered to crack my back...': Haryana teen narrates coach's assault

Commonwealth Games gold medallist Ankush Bharadwaj has been suspended as a national shooting coach after a 17-year-old shooter accused him of sexual assault . The incident allegedly took place in a hotel room in Faridabad , where Bharadwaj had called the teenager under the pretext of performance analysis. The young shooter has detailed her traumatic experience in a police complaint, alleging that Bharadwaj sexually assaulted her after luring her to the hotel on false pretenses.

Teen She began training with Bharadwaj last year In her complaint, the teen shooter stated that she has been training as a shooter since 2017 and began training with Bharadwaj last year. On December 16, she traveled to Delhi for a national-level shooting match at the Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range. She was ready to leave after the game when Bharadwaj asked her to stay at the range so they could talk about her performance. Later, he called again and invited her to a five-star hotel in Faridabad.

Threatening behavior Coach allegedly threatened to ruin teenager's career The teenager claimed she was waiting at the hotel lobby when he called her to his room. Once inside the room, he offered to "crack her back," but she refused. He then allegedly forced her to the bed and sexually assaulted her. Bharadwaj later threatened to ruin her career and instructed her to "behave normally" in his presence before dropping her home.

Mother 'I was scared' She said she was scared and didn't tell anyone about the incident at first. However, after Bharadwaj complained to her parents that she wasn't listening to him, she confided in her mother, who then took her to the police station. "I was scared... Ankush Bharadwaj Sir complained to my parents that I don't listen to him. My mother scolded me, and I could not sleep at night. When my mother asked me why I was stressed, I told her everything."

Legal action Bharadwaj faces serious charges under POCSO Act Bharadwaj has been booked under Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for aggravated penetrative sexual assault. He has also been charged under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections related to criminal intimidation. The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) Secretary General Pawan Singh confirmed that Bharadwaj has been suspended pending an inquiry into these serious allegations.

Coach's history Bharadwaj's past controversies and current suspension Notably, Bharadwaj had won gold in the 50-meter pistol shooting event at the 2008 Commonwealth Youth Games. However, he was banned for doping by the Sports Authority of India in 2010 after testing positive for beta blockers. He had claimed he took medicine for a mild headache without knowing its effect on test results. Despite this setback, Bharadwaj made a comeback in 2012 and won medals at international contests.