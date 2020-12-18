The Indian innings ended on 244 in the first innings of the opening Test against Australia at the Adelaide Oval. Starting from their overnight score of 233/6, India lost wickets in quick succession early on Day 2. Notably, Team India's batting collapsed on the first day after skipper Virat Kohli got run-out. Here is more on the same.

1st innings How did the first innings pan out?

India lost control in a poor third session against Australia, losing three wickets to end Day 1 of the first Test at 233/6. The visitors chose to bat first in the ongoing Day-Night Test at the Adelaide Oval and managed 41/2 in the first session. They rallied back in the second session and looked in control from there on. However, the Aussies hit back.

Batting The crucial Kohli-Rahane stand

On Day 1, Team India were cruising on 107/3 at the end of the second session after Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane steadied the ship. The two put up a solid 88-run stand for the fourth wicket and played a positive brand of cricket. The partnership was huge in the context of India's innings. However, Kohli's untimely dismissal dented their plight.

Run-out Kohli's run-out emerged as a turning-point

The Indian captain yet again showed his class in Adelaide. He played the bouncers with precision and raced to his 23rd Test fifty. His defiant 74 brought the tourists back into the contest after India lost the top-order. However, a mix-up resulted in a run-out, with Rahane bailing out after Kohli responded to his call. Eventually, the Indian innings plunged toward stumps.

Information Australian fast bowlers were on the charge