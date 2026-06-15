Listing Indians with five-wicket hauls in Women's T20 World Cups 

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Deepti Sharma - 5/10 vs Pakistan, 2026

Deepti's brilliance in the aforementioned game meant Pakistan were bowled out for 106 while chasing a massive 171. Pakistan were off to a fine start, having placed at 38/0 when Deepti drew the first blood by trapping Gull Feroza. Number three batter Ayesha Zafar was her next victim. Lower-order batters Aliya Riaz, Nashra Sandhu, and Tasmia Rubab fell to her in the final four overs as India recorded a brilliant win. The spinner finished with 5/10 in four overs.