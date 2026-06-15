Listing Indians with five-wicket hauls in Women's T20 World Cups
What's the story
Veteran all-rounder Deepti Sharma has created history by registering the best-ever bowling figures by an Indian in an ICC Women's T20 World Cup match. In India's 2026 event opener against Pakistan on Sunday, she took five wickets for just 10 runs at Edgbaston, Birmingham. Her stellar performance helped India beat Pakistan by a massive 64 runs. On this note, we look at the Indians with five-wicket hauls in Women's T20 World Cup history.
#3
Deepti Sharma - 5/10 vs Pakistan, 2026
Deepti's brilliance in the aforementioned game meant Pakistan were bowled out for 106 while chasing a massive 171. Pakistan were off to a fine start, having placed at 38/0 when Deepti drew the first blood by trapping Gull Feroza. Number three batter Ayesha Zafar was her next victim. Lower-order batters Aliya Riaz, Nashra Sandhu, and Tasmia Rubab fell to her in the final four overs as India recorded a brilliant win. The spinner finished with 5/10 in four overs.
#2
Renuka Singh - 5/15 vs England, 2023
Star pacer Renuka Singh claimed astonishing figures worth 5/15 (4 overs) in the 2023 Women's T20 World Cup match against England in Gqeberha. The pacer was sensational in the powerplay, dismissing each of England's top-three batters in this phase. Amy Jones and Katherine Sciver-Brunt fell to her in the final over of the innings. Though Renuka's efforts restricted England to 151/7, India failed to chase down the target.
#1
Priyanka Roy - 5/16 vs Pakistan, 2009
Former leg-spinner Priyanka Roy was the first Indian with a WT20 WC fifer. She accomplished the feat against Pakistan in the 2009 match in Taunton. Rumeli Dhar claimed three wickets in the powerplay before passing the baton to Roy. The leggie was sensational in the middle overs as Pakistan went from 40/3 to 75/10. Roy's 3.5 overs resulted in figures of 3/16. India later won this duel by five wickets.