'Can do more': Fleming backs Ruturaj Gaikwad amid poor run 

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) head coach Stephen Fleming has expressed his support for Ruturaj Gaikwad as the team's captain. However, he also acknowledged that the young player has struggled with his batting performance in IPL 2026. Despite CSK's recent defeat to Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Fleming remains optimistic about Gaikwad's potential to improve and lead effectively in the future.

Performance review Fleming on Gaikwad's batting struggles Fleming said, "I think Ruturaj can do more,". He's done more in the past. "He hasn't produced the quantity of runs and the pace of runs [this season] that he's done in his career. And that's something that he will address," he added. The CSK coach believes this is something Gaikwad will work on and improve over time. Notably, Gaikwad had a tough day at the office, with the opener consuming 21 balls for his 15 against SRH.

Season challenges CSK's chances of making it to IPL 2026 playoffs CSK's defeat to SRH has left their chances of making it to the IPL 2026 playoffs hanging by a thread. This would mark the third consecutive season that the five-time champions have failed to make it past the league stage. Despite injuries hampering their performance, concerns persist over Gaikwad's batting in this aggressive era of theIPL, especially during powerplays. He has managed just 321 runs across 13 games in IPL 2026 at 29.18. This includes two fifties and a paltry strike rate of 120.6.

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Leadership transition Transition from Dhoni to Gaikwad as captain Fleming defended Gaikwad's performance by referring to his absence due to injury last season. He said, "This year, at least, he was here the whole time. Last year, he wasn't here at all." The CSK coach also spoke about the major transition from having MS Dhoni as captain for so long to a new leader in Gaikwad. "It's a big transition from having one of the best captains [MS Dhoni] in the cricket scene running the franchise for such a long time to a new captain. So it's going to take a little bit of time. But he's doing a good job."

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