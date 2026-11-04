The next GOAT? 5 footballers who could redefine greatness
What's the story
For over two decades, legends Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo shaped football's biggest debates, setting benchmarks across competitions. At the turn of this era, a new generation is ready to take centre stage. From controlling games to creating scoring records, these young stars are already working for their legacy. Here are five footballers who could have the GOAT status.
#1
Kylian Mbappe
France's Kylian Mbappe is among the greatest strikers in football. At 19, he already had a FIFA World Cup title with France (2018).
In 2022, Mbappe became only the second player to score a hat-trick in a World Cup final.
The all-time highest goal-scorer for Paris Saint-Germain (256), Mbappe has found the net over 450 times.
Having blistering speed and elite finishing, the forward can chase Ballon d'Or honors.
#2
Erling Haaland
From scoring goals to becoming a social media trend, Erling Haaland was omnipresent in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Of late, the Norwegian's pace and finishing have made him one of the most consistent goal-scorers.
The 26-year-old became the fastest to reach 100 Premier League goals. He scored 27 league goals in the 2025/26 season to claim his third Golden Boot.
Manchester City continue to gain from their charismatic hero.
#3
Jude Bellingham
English midfielder Jude Bellingham is another fitting name on this elite list.
His propensity to influence games from midfield, whether by creating chances or scoring himself, stands out.
At 16, he became Birmingham City's youngest senior debutant. The club even retired his No. 22 jersey.
Bellingham then powered Real Madrid to the La Liga and Champions League titles. He scored 19 La Liga goals in his debut season.
#4
Vinicius Junior
Vinicius Junior has emerged as one of Real Madrid's most decisive big-ticket performers.
The Brazilian scored in the 2022 and 2024 UEFA Champions League finals, helping the club secure both titles.
His pace, dribbling, and ability to unsettle defenders make him an attacking threat.
At 26, Vinícius has time to build a trophy haul, while international success with Brazil could elevate his standing.
#5
Lamine Yamal
Spanish sensation Lamine Yamal has been making headlines across tournaments these days.
The 19-year-old has certainly brought back the memories of a young Messi with his impeccable dribbling.
In 2024, the Barcelona striker became the youngest player to feature and score at the European Championship, aged 16.
He also became Barcelona's youngest player to reach 100 La Liga appearances.