The next GOAT? 5 footballers who could redefine greatness

France's Kylian Mbappe is among the greatest strikers in football. At 19, he already had a FIFA World Cup title with France (2018).

In 2022, Mbappe became only the second player to score a hat-trick in a World Cup final.

The all-time highest goal-scorer for Paris Saint-Germain (256), Mbappe has found the net over 450 times.

Having blistering speed and elite finishing, the forward can chase Ballon d'Or honors.