Veteran Asian Games medalist Raja Randhir Singh passes away: Details

Veteran sports administrator and former shooter Raja Randhir Singh has passed away at the age of 80. He breathed his last on Wednesday morning in New Delhi after battling age-related health issues. Singh was one of the most respected figures in Indian sports and sports administration. He recently resigned as the Olympic Council of Asia president due to health issues, less than two years after assuming office in 2024.

Legacy India's first shooting gold medallist at Asian Games Singh made history as India's first shooting gold medallist at the Asian Games, winning the trap event in Bangkok in 1978. He also represented India at five Olympic Games in his illustrious career and was awarded the prestigious Arjuna Award for his achievements. After retiring as a shooter, Singh transitioned into sports administration and became one of India's most influential sports officials.

Remembrance NRAI secretary Rajiv Bhatia confirms Singh's demise National Rifle Association of India secretary Rajiv Bhatia confirmed Singh's demise, saying, "With deep sorrow, we share the sad news of the passing of Raja Randhir Singh." He added that Singh made invaluable contributions to shooting sports and the Olympic movement. Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra also paid tribute to Singh on X, saying he lived a life devoted to sport as an Olympian and sports administrator.

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