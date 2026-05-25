Former Karnataka cricketer dies at 39: Details here
What's the story
SL Akshay, a former Ranji Trophy player from Karnataka, died of a heart attack while playing a local cricket match in Bengaluru. The 39-year-old cricketer was representing Sapphire CC against Bharat CC in the KSCA-Nassur Memorial Shield Group I, Division III tournament at SSLS Kreedangana. He had previously played for Karnataka in the Ranji Trophy and was also part of the Karnataka Premier League (KPL), now known as the Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20.
Incident details
Akshay complained of chest pain after bowling
During the third-division match in KR Puram, Akshay suddenly complained of chest pain after bowling four overs. He was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital. But he was declared dead on arrival by the doctors. His untimely death has left many former players and officials shocked, who took to social media to express their condolences.
Legacy
KSCA mourns Akshay's demise
The Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) expressed its sorrow over Akshay's demise, highlighting his contributions as a player and coach. "Akshay represented Karnataka with distinction at the first-class level and, even beyond his playing career, continued to serve the game with unwavering passion and dedication," they said in a statement. As a junior-level coach, he played an instrumental role in nurturing young cricketers in the state.
Tributes
We lost a good friend, says Pawan
Akshay's former teammate and friend, KB Pawan, expressed his shock at the news of Akshay's death. "We lost a good friend, firstly, and also a very committed coach. He was a committed player too, had the fire in the belly always and wanted to impart the same to the kids. I'm still in a state of shock. Gone too soon," Pawan said.
Information
Akshay featured in all three formats
Born on April 30, 1987, in Karnataka, Akshay played six First-Class, three List A, and nine T20 games for the side. He took 32 wickets in total. His last professional appearance came in 2019.