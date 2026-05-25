Former Karnataka cricketer dies at 39: Details here

SL Akshay, a former Ranji Trophy player from Karnataka, died of a heart attack while playing a local cricket match in Bengaluru. The 39-year-old cricketer was representing Sapphire CC against Bharat CC in the KSCA-Nassur Memorial Shield Group I, Division III tournament at SSLS Kreedangana. He had previously played for Karnataka in the Ranji Trophy and was also part of the Karnataka Premier League (KPL), now known as the Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20.

Incident details Akshay complained of chest pain after bowling During the third-division match in KR Puram, Akshay suddenly complained of chest pain after bowling four overs. He was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital. But he was declared dead on arrival by the doctors. His untimely death has left many former players and officials shocked, who took to social media to express their condolences.

Legacy KSCA mourns Akshay's demise The Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) expressed its sorrow over Akshay's demise, highlighting his contributions as a player and coach. "Akshay represented Karnataka with distinction at the first-class level and, even beyond his playing career, continued to serve the game with unwavering passion and dedication," they said in a statement. As a junior-level coach, he played an instrumental role in nurturing young cricketers in the state.

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Tributes We lost a good friend, says Pawan Akshay's former teammate and friend, KB Pawan, expressed his shock at the news of Akshay's death. "We lost a good friend, firstly, and also a very committed coach. He was a committed player too, had the fire in the belly always and wanted to impart the same to the kids. I'm still in a state of shock. Gone too soon," Pawan said.

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