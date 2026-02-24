20 years later, Bucknor acknowledges LBW call against Sachin Tendulkar

Former West Indies umpire Steve Bucknor, a highly respected figure in cricket, has finally admitted to making a mistake during a match approximately 20 years ago. The incident in question was an LBW decision against Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar during the 2003/04 Test series between hosts Australia and India in Brisbane. In a controversial decision, Tendulkar was given out by Bucknor, the then on-field umpire, after a loud appeal from bowler Jason Gillespie.

Admission Bucknor reflects on his career Now 79, Bucknor had an illustrious yet controversial career as an umpire. Despite officiating in 100-plus Tests and ODIs, he is still remembered for his controversial decisions against Tendulkar. The Brisbane Test incident was one such case where Tendulkar was given out LBW despite the ball clearly missing the stumps. "Giving Sachin Tendulkar out leg before wicket...it's a matter of knowing that it was a mistake," Bucknor said in an interview with the West Indies Cricket Umpires' Association.

Reflection Mistakes happen, says Bucknor Bucknor further reflected on the impact of his decision, saying, "Why did I give him out? Was he out and so on? But then in life, mistakes happen. I have accepted that it was a mistake, and life goes on." The incident had sparked widespread debate among fans and experts alike, with many believing that Tendulkar's dismissal was a major error that ended his innings prematurely.

Reaction Tendulkar's controversial LBW dismissal When Bucknor announced his on-field decision, Tendulkar was visibly shocked and couldn't believe the decision. Commentator Tony Greig also called it a "dreadful decision" live on air. According to the subsequent replays, the ball would have gone well above the stumps. This wasn't an isolated incident involving a controversial decision against Tendulkar. Throughout his career, Bucknor made several rash calls.

