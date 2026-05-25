French Open 2026: Elena Rybakina storms into second round 

Kazakhstani tennis star Elena Rybakina began her 2026 French Open campaign with a straight-set win over Veronika Erjavec. Rybakina won the women's singles first round 6-2, 6-2 at Philippe-Chatrier Court just after the hour mark. This marked her 17th singles win at Roland Garros, a Grand Slam she is yet to win. Here are the key stats.

Summary Here are the match stats Rybakina won a total of 62 points and 27 winners in the match. She hammered the match's only two aces. The 26-year-old had a win percentage of 84 and 52 on the first and second serves, respectively. She converted five of her six break points. Erjavec had just 10 unforced errors compared to 26 of Rybakina in the match.

Numbers A look at her numbers Rybakina has reached the French Open second round for the seventh successive year. Her only opening-round loss came at her debut (2019). The Kazakhstani player now has a win-loss record of 17-6 at Roland Garros. Overall, he has a 67-22 record at Grand Slams. Rybakina, who has won two titles this year, is 31-7 in the season.

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