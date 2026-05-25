French Open 2026: Elena Rybakina storms into second round
What's the story
Kazakhstani tennis star Elena Rybakina began her 2026 French Open campaign with a straight-set win over Veronika Erjavec. Rybakina won the women's singles first round 6-2, 6-2 at Philippe-Chatrier Court just after the hour mark. This marked her 17th singles win at Roland Garros, a Grand Slam she is yet to win. Here are the key stats.
Summary
Here are the match stats
Rybakina won a total of 62 points and 27 winners in the match. She hammered the match's only two aces. The 26-year-old had a win percentage of 84 and 52 on the first and second serves, respectively. She converted five of her six break points. Erjavec had just 10 unforced errors compared to 26 of Rybakina in the match.
Numbers
A look at her numbers
Rybakina has reached the French Open second round for the seventh successive year. Her only opening-round loss came at her debut (2019). The Kazakhstani player now has a win-loss record of 17-6 at Roland Garros. Overall, he has a 67-22 record at Grand Slams. Rybakina, who has won two titles this year, is 31-7 in the season.
Information
Rybakina only behind Sabalenka
As per Opta, Rybakina has the second-most wins (23) in straight sets this year (WTA main draws). She is only behind Aryna Sabalenka, who has won 24 such matches.