French Open 2026: Iga Swiatek begins with Emerson Jones scalp

Polish tennis star Iga Swiatek began her 2026 French Open campaign with a straight-set win over Emerson Jones. Swiatek won the women's singles first round 6-1, 6-2 at Philippe-Chatrier Court just after the hour mark. This marked her 41st singles win at Roland Garros, a Grand Slam she has won four times. Here are the key stats.

Summary A look at match stats Swiatek won a total of 58 points and 17 winners in the match. She hammered the match's only ace. The Polish star had a win percentage of 72 and 67 on the first and second serves, respectively. She converted six of her 10 break points. Swiatek had just 16 unforced errors compared to 22 of Jones in the match.

Journey Incredible record at Roland Garros Since making her Grand Slam main-draw debut in 2019, Swiatek hasn't lost a French Open match before the fourth round. The four-time winner is now 41-3 at Roland Garros. As per Opta, the Polish now has the 10th-highest win percentage (83.2) in women's singles Grand Slam events in the Open Era (minimum two main draws appearances). She surpassed Evonne Goolagong.

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Information Only woman with this record According to Opta, Swiatek is now the only woman in the Open Era to reach the second round at all first 25 singles Majors of a decade and the fourth across men and women draws.

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