Alexander Zverev wins 2026 French Open, his maiden Major title
What's the story
German star Alexander Zverev claimed his maiden Grand Slam title after winning the 2026 French Open. Zverev beat Flavio Cobolli 6-1, 4-6, 6-4, 7-6(5), 6-1 in the men's singles final on Court Philippe-Chatrier after nearly four hours. The former was earlier 0-3 in the Grand Slam finals, including one at Roland Garros. And Cobolli had become the fourth Italian to reach a Major final.
Outcome
Zverev shines in epic battle
While the first three sets were relatively straightforward, Zverev's energy started to drop. This allowed Cobolli to take a 3-1 lead in the fourth set. However, the former bounced back and enforced a tie-break. Cobolli, who won the tie-break, saw a resurgent Zverev in the decider. The German upped the ante as the surface slowed down. He broke first and comfortably sealed the deal.
Stats
A look at match stats
Zverev won 162 points and 50 winners in the match. He fired six aces, as many as Cobolli's. While the German had a win percentage of 73 on his first serve, Cobolli won 48% of points on his second serve. Cobolli's play at the net was commendable as he won 74% of those points. Zverev struggled while serving on several occasions, recording nine double-faults.
Information
Zverev 4-1 Cobolli
Zverev won his fourth match against Flavio Cobolli (ATP Tour). The German now has a 4-1 lead over Cobolli in the head-to-head series. The latter's only win came in the Munich semi-final earlier this year.
Information
Zverev's maiden Major final
As mentioned, Zverev won his maiden Grand Slam final on the fourth attempt. He lost the 2025 Australian Open, 2024 French Open, and 2020 US Open finals. The German is now 45-10 at Roland Garros and 125-40 at Garnd Slams.