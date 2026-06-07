Alexander Zverev wins 2026 French Open, his maiden Major title

Outcome

Zverev shines in epic battle

While the first three sets were relatively straightforward, Zverev's energy started to drop. This allowed Cobolli to take a 3-1 lead in the fourth set. However, the former bounced back and enforced a tie-break. Cobolli, who won the tie-break, saw a resurgent Zverev in the decider. The German upped the ante as the surface slowed down. He broke first and comfortably sealed the deal.