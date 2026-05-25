Novak Djokovic breaks Roger Federer's Grand Slam record: Details here

Novak Djokovic has made history by breaking Roger Federer 's long-standing record for the most main-draw appearances in men's singles Grand Slams. The Serbian tennis star, currently featuring in his 82nd Grand Slam, the 2026 French Open, has surpassed Federer and Feliciano Lopez's previous joint record of 81. This is Djokovic's 22nd appearance at Roland Garros, equaling Richard Gasquet's record for the most appearances at this prestigious tournament. Djokovic beat Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard in the opening round.

Detailed breakdown Most Grand Slam appearances Djokovic's record-breaking 82nd Grand Slam appearance comes after he tied the mark with his participation in this year's Australian Open. He now leads the pack, with Federer and Lopez trailing behind (81 appearances each). Stan Wawrinka, fourth on the list, made his 76th Grand Slam singles appearance. Djokovic already has the most Grand Slam titles (24) among men. With another honor, he will break a tie with Margaret Court (men or women).

Record-breaking journey Most matches, wins at Majors Djokovic's journey through the Grand Slams has been nothing short of extraordinary. He has now played more matches than any other male player in history, with a staggering 458 singles matches under his belt. He remains the only man to have won 400 Major matches. His current record reads 403-56. Notably, 10 of Djokovic's Grand Slam titles have come at the Australian Open, the most.

Advertisement

Information Djokovic into second round Djokovic started his 2026 French Open campaign with a 5-7, 7-5, 6-1, 6-4 win over Perricard. Despite a scare, the Serb improved to an 80-2 record in Grand Slam openers. Djokovic will face Frenchman Valentin Royer in the second round.

Advertisement