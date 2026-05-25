Novak Djokovic breaks Roger Federer's Grand Slam record: Details here
What's the story
Novak Djokovic has made history by breaking Roger Federer's long-standing record for the most main-draw appearances in men's singles Grand Slams. The Serbian tennis star, currently featuring in his 82nd Grand Slam, the 2026 French Open, has surpassed Federer and Feliciano Lopez's previous joint record of 81. This is Djokovic's 22nd appearance at Roland Garros, equaling Richard Gasquet's record for the most appearances at this prestigious tournament. Djokovic beat Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard in the opening round.
Detailed breakdown
Most Grand Slam appearances
Djokovic's record-breaking 82nd Grand Slam appearance comes after he tied the mark with his participation in this year's Australian Open. He now leads the pack, with Federer and Lopez trailing behind (81 appearances each). Stan Wawrinka, fourth on the list, made his 76th Grand Slam singles appearance. Djokovic already has the most Grand Slam titles (24) among men. With another honor, he will break a tie with Margaret Court (men or women).
Record-breaking journey
Most matches, wins at Majors
Djokovic's journey through the Grand Slams has been nothing short of extraordinary. He has now played more matches than any other male player in history, with a staggering 458 singles matches under his belt. He remains the only man to have won 400 Major matches. His current record reads 403-56. Notably, 10 of Djokovic's Grand Slam titles have come at the Australian Open, the most.
Information
Djokovic into second round
Djokovic started his 2026 French Open campaign with a 5-7, 7-5, 6-1, 6-4 win over Perricard. Despite a scare, the Serb improved to an 80-2 record in Grand Slam openers. Djokovic will face Frenchman Valentin Royer in the second round.
Do you know?
Djokovic's dominance
As per Opta, Djokovic lost his first set at a Roland Garros event for the first time since defeating Dennis Gremelmayr in four sets in 2008. Overall, he has raced to a 102-17 record at the French Open.