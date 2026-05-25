Stan Wawrinka's final French Open campaign ends in first-round defeat
By Parth Dhall
May 25, 2026 08:18 pm
What's the story
Former champion Stan Wawrinka's final French Open campaign ended with a four-set defeat in the opening round. The three-time Major winner lost to Dutch player Jesper de Jong, who won 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 after over three hours. Wawrinka, who earlier suffered a third-round exit at the Australian Open, is set to retire at the end of this season. Here are further details.
Match summary
A look at match stats
De Jog won a total of 120 points and 41 winners in the match. Both players served 10 aces. The Dutch player had a win percentage of 78 and 55 on his first and second serves, respectively. He converted four of his six break points. De Jong, who won six love games, had fewer unforced errors (32) than Wawrinka (41).