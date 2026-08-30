FC Barcelona set to sign Arsenal's Gabriel Jesus for £8.6m
What's the story
FC Barcelona are reportedly on the verge of signing Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus in a deal worth £8.6 million (€10 million). The transfer is said to be in its final stages, with only minor details left to be finalized, as per BBC Sport. Despite Napoli's interest in the Brazilian international, he is set to join last season's Spanish league champions and undergo a medical on Monday.
Transfer history
Jesus joined Arsenal in a £45 million deal
Jesus joined Arsenal from Manchester City in July 2022 for £45 million.
The Brazilian striker made an immediate impact at the North London club, scoring 11 league goals and providing six assists in his debut season despite a three-month layoff due to a knee injury sustained during the World Cup.
Over his time with Arsenal, he scored 32 goals and provided 22 assists in 123 appearances.
Fitness concerns
Jesus lost his place in Arsenal's starting XI
Despite his impressive performances, Jesus struggled with recurring fitness issues that saw him take on a more rotational role in Arsenal's front three.
His pre-season appearances were lackluster and he missed out on Arsenal's squad for the FA Community Shield final against City and the Premier League opener against Coventry.
Italian giants Napoli were in talks with him but Jesus showed little interest in their offer.
Strategic move
What will Jesus bring to Barcelona?
Barcelona are in dire need of a center forward after losing both Robert Lewandowski and Ferran Torres.
Winger Raphinha has been filling in for the time being, but Jesus could be a reliable short-term solution.
His ability to drop deep and deliver passes to players like Lamine Yamal, Raphinha, and Antony Gordon could prove beneficial for Barcelona's attacking strategy.
Information
Jesus scored 95 goals for Man City
For City, Jesus played a total of 236 games in all competitions and scored 95 times. He won 11 trophies with City, including four Premier League honors.