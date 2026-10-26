IPL: CSK appoint Gareth Batty as assistant coach
What's the story
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have named Gareth Batty as their new assistant coach for the 2027 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. The former Surrey head coach will join CSK's coaching staff under Zaheer Khan, who was recently appointed as the head coach. This marks a new chapter in Batty's illustrious career after a successful five-year stint at Surrey.
Coaching achievements
Batty's successful five-year stint at Surrey
Batty joined Surrey as head coach in 2022 and guided the side to the County Championship title in his debut season.
Surrey successfully defended the title in 2023 and 2024, making them the first side to win three consecutive titles in nearly six decades.
Under his guidance, several first-team players progressed to represent England on the international stage.
Player profile
His playing career stats
Batty, a right-arm off-spinner, started his professional career with Yorkshire before moving to Surrey. He also played for Worcestershire and returned to Surrey in 2010.
In a career spanning over two decades, the 49-year-old played over 700 professional games. He recorded 1,000-plus wickets and over 10,000 runs across formats.
At Surrey alone, he took over 500 wickets across formats and became the club's joint-highest wicket-taker in T20 cricket.
Batty also played 20 international games for England, including nine Tests, 10 ODIs, and one T20I.
New beginnings
Batty on his new journey
Batty's move to CSK comes as a major shift in his career, which has been largely spent in English county cricket.
He will now help with CSK's retentions ahead of the November 15 deadline and plan for the mini-auction scheduled for mid-December in Goa.
"The new journey is a very exciting one for my family and me with CSK in the IPL," Batty said, expressing enthusiasm about his new role.