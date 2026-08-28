Gary Kirsten calls for better pitches after SL-IND Test series
What's the story
Sri Lanka's head coach, Gary Kirsten, has called for a change in pitch preparation, favoring conditions that would allow seam bowlers to shine. His appeal comes after the recent Test series against India, where seamers claimed 36% of the total wickets. The two-match affair landed 1-0 in India's favor. Kirsten emphasized the need for "hard-working" tracks that challenge players and help them develop their skills in all conditions.
Pitch strategy
Pitches should help both spinners and seamers, says Kirsten
Kirsten stressed that pitches should not be exclusively prepared for spinners, but also provide opportunities for seamers to win matches.
"We want to prepare wickets where we can win games with our seamers as well. That's how you develop a cricket team - playing in all conditions. I was very impressed with the two wickets that were prepared for the Test series. They were hard-working Test wickets - not straightaway result wickets," he stated as per Cricinfo.
The coach wants batters to have a fair chance while ensuring that both spinners and seamers are in the game.
Player development
Kirsten stresses need for support for Fernando
Kirsten lauded Asitha Fernando for his stellar performance as Sri Lanka's lead seamer in the series (10 wickets at 20).
However, he also highlighted the need for more support for him.
Lahiru Kumara was the only other Lankan quick bowler in this series, but had a less impressive outing with three wickets at an average of 57.33.
"He's a world-class bowler, and he's been bowling really well this series," Kirsten said of Asitha.
"He's been on top of his game. But we do need more assistance for him - we can't just rely on him."
Match impact
Dinusha's SSC hundred will go down in history, says Kirsten
Kirsten also praised Sonal Dinusha for his remarkable fifth-day rearguard hundred at the SSC.
"This innings, what he was able to achieve on day four and day five, I would say [it] would go down in Sri Lankan Test cricket history as one of the great saves," Kirsten said.
The coach appreciated Dinusha's ability to thrive under pressure and play smartly against a strong bowling attack, calling him a "smart cricketer" who knows how to use his skills effectively.