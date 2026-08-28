Gary Kirsten calls for better pitches after SL-IND Test series

Kirsten stressed that pitches should not be exclusively prepared for spinners, but also provide opportunities for seamers to win matches.

"We want to prepare wickets where we can win games with our seamers as well. That's how you develop a cricket team - playing in all conditions. I was very impressed with the two wickets that were prepared for the Test series. They were hard-working Test wickets - not straightaway result wickets," he stated as per Cricinfo.

The coach wants batters to have a fair chance while ensuring that both spinners and seamers are in the game.