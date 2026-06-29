Irish-born Gary Wilson becomes Ireland men's cricket team coach
What's the story
Former Ireland captain Gary Wilson has been appointed as the new head coach of the national men's cricket team. This is a historic appointment, as Wilson is the first Irish-born coach to take charge of the team in over 30 years. The 40-year-old had a successful 15-year international career, representing Ireland in 188 internationals before retiring in 2020.
Coaching journey
Wilson takes over from Heinrich Malan
Wilson took over the head coach role from Heinrich Malan, who stepped down after Ireland's historic 2-0 T20I series win against India. The transition comes ahead of the 2027 ICC Men's ODI World Cup qualification cycle. Wilson is the first local coach to lead the senior men's team since John Wills in the early 1990s. After retiring, he started his coaching career with domestic side North West Warriors before becoming an assistant coach under Malan in 2022.
Coaching philosophy
'Representing Ireland as a player is something...': Wilson
Expressing his thoughts on this new responsibility, Wilson said, "Representing Ireland as a player is something I will always be hugely proud of, but to now take on the role of Head Coach is a very special honor that means a great deal to me." He further added that his coaching beliefs are centered around strong communication and building relationships to get the best out of players.
Transition period
Malan to assist Wilson during transition
Malan will assist Wilson in the transition process before Ireland hosts Afghanistan for a five-match ODI series starting August 5. Wilson thanked his predecessor for helping him prepare for this role. "I'd like to put on record my thanks to Heinrich - over the last 4 years, he has allowed me to have the responsibility that has put me in a position to be ready for this role," said Wilson.
Future challenges
Ireland aim for World Cup berth
Currently, Ireland are ranked 11th in the ICC ODI Rankings and may have to go through a global qualifier next year to secure a place in the World Cup. The last time Ireland played in an ODI World Cup was 2015. Graeme West, Cricket Ireland's Director of High Performance, congratulated Wilson on his appointment and said he demonstrated strong leadership qualities as both a player and coach.