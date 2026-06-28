Ireland seal historic T20I series win against Shreyas Iyer's India

Match recap

Varma's valiant effort goes in vain

Despite the early setbacks, Varma held his ground and formed a 32-run partnership with Axar Patel. However, Hollard ended their stand when Axar was caught by a brilliant diving catch from Lorcan Tucker. Shivam Dube tried to inject some life into the innings but fell to Matthew Humphreys. Varma reached his half-century off 45 balls but soon after, he was dismissed. Harshit Rana slammed a few boundaries but was eventually caught at long-on by Tector. Prince Yadav hit a last-ball six but it wasn't enough.