Prince Yadav floors Ireland on T20I debut with three-fer: Stats
What's the story
Prince Yadav made his debut in T20Is for the Indian cricket team against Ireland in the 2nd encounter at Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast. Prince was the pick of the Indian bowlers with figures worth 3/22 from 4 overs. Meanwhile, Arshdeep Singh and Shivam Dube claimed two wickets each. Ireland went on to manage 154/8 in 20 overs with Harry Tector scoring a half-century.
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Prince bowls a superb spell for India
Introduced in the 6th over, Prince conceded six runs. In the 8th over, he dismissed Lorcan Tucker (15) and conceded 2 runs. Brought back in the 13th over, Prince gave away 9 runs. In the 20th over, he dismissed Tector and Liam McCarthy.
Record
4th-best figures on T20I debut by an Indian seamer
As per Cricbuzz, Prince now owns the 4th-best figures on T20I debut by an Indian seamer. Best figures on T20I debut for an Indian seamer 4/10 Barinder Sran vs ZIM Harare 2016 4/22 Shivam Mavi vs SL Wankhede 2023 3/9 Bhuvneshwar Kumar vs PAK Bengaluru 2012 3/17 Navdeep Saini vs WI Lauderhill 2019 3/22 Prince Yadav vs IRE Belfast 2026*
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Career-best figures for Prince in T20s
In 36 T20 games, Prince has raced to a tally of 41 wickets at an average of 28-plus, as per ESPNcricinfo. He also recorded his career-best figures. Prince had an excellent Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season, picking 16 wickets for Lucknow Super Giants.