Prince Yadav made his debut in T20Is for the Indian cricket team against Ireland (Image Source: X/@BCCI)

Prince Yadav floors Ireland on T20I debut with three-fer: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha 08:04 pm Jun 28, 202608:04 pm

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Prince Yadav made his debut in T20Is for the Indian cricket team against Ireland in the 2nd encounter at Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast. Prince was the pick of the Indian bowlers with figures worth 3/22 from 4 overs. Meanwhile, Arshdeep Singh and Shivam Dube claimed two wickets each. Ireland went on to manage 154/8 in 20 overs with Harry Tector scoring a half-century.