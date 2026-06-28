Harry Tector slams his 9th T20I fifty in 100th appearance
What's the story
Ireland's Harry Tector had a memorable 100th T20I. He shone with a valiant 53-run knock for his side against the Indian cricket team in the 2nd encounter of the ongoing 2-match series on Sunday. The match in Belfast saw Ireland score 154/8 in 20 overs. Tector was the star performer for his side with a score of 53. Here's more.
Knock
A solid effort from the experienced batter
Ireland were 17/1 when Tector walked in and soon the home side was reduced to 21/2. Alongside Lorcan Tucker, Tector added 27 runs for the 3rd wicket. He then put on 65 runs alongside Benjamin Calitz and another 31-run stand with George Dockrell. It was a solid effort from the experienced batter who was finally dismissed in the 20th over by Prince Yadav.
Runs
2nd fifty versus India in T20Is
Tector's knock had one six and five fours. With this effort, he has raced to 1,898 runs from 100 matches (92 innings) at 24.97. He slammed his 9th fifty. Earlier, he became the 6th Ireland player with 100-plus appearances in the 20-over format in internationals. As per ESPNcricinfo, in 7 matches versus India, he owns 176 runs at 29.33. He clocked his 2nd fifty.