Harry Tector slams his 9th T20I fifty in 100th appearance

Runs

2nd fifty versus India in T20Is

Tector's knock had one six and five fours. With this effort, he has raced to 1,898 runs from 100 matches (92 innings) at 24.97. He slammed his 9th fifty. Earlier, he became the 6th Ireland player with 100-plus appearances in the 20-over format in internationals. As per ESPNcricinfo, in 7 matches versus India, he owns 176 runs at 29.33. He clocked his 2nd fifty.