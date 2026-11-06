This Gautam Gambhir record on NZ soil remains unmatched (Tests)

Having won the opener in Hamilton by 10 wickets, India were 1-0 up in the aforementioned three-match series in 2009.

However, the Napier affair saw the team receive a follow-on after perishing for 305 in response to NZ's 619/9.

While the visitors' defeat seemed certain at this point, Gambhir had other plans.

In the second innings, the opener batted for nearly 11 hours, facing 436 balls for his 137 (18 fours).

He helped India (476/4) seal a famous draw.