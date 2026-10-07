'History will be kinder...': Gautam Gambhir's farewell to Ajit Agarkar

In his farewell note, Gambhir wrote, "Dear Ajit Bhai, an absolute honor to work with you. Those 3 ICC trophies are testimony of your conviction: Team first & Team ahead, always.. I must say, History will be kinder to you. Thank you for everything. My heartfelt wishes for your future endeavors."

He further added that "I must say, History will be kinder to you. Thank you for everything. My heartfelt wishes for your future endeavors."