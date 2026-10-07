'History will be kinder...': Gautam Gambhir's farewell to Ajit Agarkar
What's the story
Gautam Gambhir, India's head coach, has bid an emotional farewell to Ajit Agarkar, the outgoing chief selector. Gambhir took to social media platform X to express his gratitude for working with Agarkar and praised his dedication to the team. He also highlighted the three ICC trophies India won during Agarkar's tenure as a testament to his commitment and conviction.
Farewell note
'History will be kinder to you'
In his farewell note, Gambhir wrote, "Dear Ajit Bhai, an absolute honor to work with you. Those 3 ICC trophies are testimony of your conviction: Team first & Team ahead, always.. I must say, History will be kinder to you. Thank you for everything. My heartfelt wishes for your future endeavors."
He further added that "I must say, History will be kinder to you. Thank you for everything. My heartfelt wishes for your future endeavors."
Twitter Post
What Gambhir wrote for Agarkar
Dear Ajit Bhai, an absolute honour to work with you. Those 3 ICC trophies are testimony of your conviction: Team first & Team ahead, always.. I must say, History will be kinder to you. Thank you for everything. My heartfelt wishes for your future endeavours !! pic.twitter.com/gYQN0fea8X— Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) October 7, 2026
Tenure highlights
Agarkar's term as chairman of selectors
Agarkar, the former India pacer, was appointed as India's chief selector in July 2023 and completed his term on October 4.
He had informed the BCCI after its Annual General Meeting on September 18 that he would not seek an extension.
Under Agarkar's leadership, India reached the 2023 ODI World Cup final before winning the 2024 T20 World Cup, 2025 Champions Trophy, and another T20 World Cup in 2026.
Controversies
Controversial selection calls under Agarkar
Agarkar's tenure as chief selector was as controversial as it was successful.
Rohit Sharma's removal as ODI skipper after leading India to the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy was among Agarkar's biggest calls.
The retirements of Ravichandran Ashwin, Rohit, and Virat Kohli from Test cricket also marked a dramatic transition during his tenure.
The decision to make Shubman Gill the T20I vice-captain and then drop him from the squad sparked discussion.
Meanwhile, the Mohammed Shami-Agarkar saga was also a hot topic.
Selection committee
Who will replace Agarkar?
Former India spinner Pragyan Ojha is currently serving as the interim chairman of selectors. He supervised the meeting that selected India's squad for the impending New Zealand tour.
The BCCI has invited applications for one position on the five-member senior men's selection committee.
Shiv Sundar Das, Ajay Ratra, and RP Singh are other current members of this panel.