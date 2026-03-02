Gavaskar, Shastri slam laser show break in T20 WC match

Former Indian cricket captains Sunil Gavaskar and Ravi Shastri have criticized the use of a laser show during the drinks break in the ongoing T20 World Cup. The incident took place during India's Super 8 match against West Indies at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. Team India was chasing a target of 196 runs in the game. A scheduled break was taken when the powerplay ended.

Disruption concerns Both former cricketers feared that the lighting change could affect During the three-minute break, Gavaskar and Shastri voiced their concerns over the laser show. The stadium lights were dimmed and a laser display was performed, momentarily darkening the ground. Both former cricketers feared that this sudden change in lighting could affect batters' concentration and eyesight. "To get your eyes used to the light, to get the bright lights again, you have darkness around you," Gavaskar said on commentary.

Unnecessary spectacle This is the World Cup: Gavaskar Gavaskar questioned the need for such spectacles in a global tournament like the World Cup. "This is the World Cup. And for two and a half minutes, do you need this kind of entertainment?" he asked. Shastri echoed his sentiments, stressing on how these distractions could affect players' focus during crucial matches. "And from the players' point of view, to switch back on, is never easy," he added.

