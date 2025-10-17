Gavin Larsen appointed as New Zealand's selection manager: Details 

Former New Zealand international cricketer, Gavin Larsen, has been appointed as the country's selection manager. He takes over from Sam Wells in the role he held from 2015 to 2023 before taking up a position as Performance Director at Warwickshire. The 61-year-old will work with head coach Rob Walter in choosing squads for all New Zealand, New Zealand A and New Zealand XI tours.

Enthusiasm Excited to return to BLACKCAPS, says Larsen Larsen, who last worked with basketball team Nelson Giants, expressed his excitement at returning to the BLACKCAPS and national high-performance environment. "I'm hugely passionate about cricket in this country and to be given another opportunity to contribute at the highest level is really exciting," he said. He added that he looks forward to starting this summer and playing a part in continuing BLACKCAPS' success.

Appointment rationale Gavin ideal candidate for the job, says Daryl Gibson Daryl Gibson, NZC's Chief High Performance Officer, said Larsen's experience and understanding of modern cricket made him an ideal candidate for the job. "Gavin's familiarity with the role and his understanding of the requirements played an important part in his appointment," Gibson said. He also highlighted Larsen's passion and energy as key factors behind this decision to bring him back into cricket administration.