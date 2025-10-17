Women's World Cup: Decoding the double-century partnerships for Australia

Alyssa Healy 's brilliant century guided Australia to a 10-wicket victory over Bangladesh in the 2025 ICC Women's World Cup match. Healy scored an unbeaten 113, while Phoebe Litchfield contributed with an unbeaten 84 as the Aussies prevailed in Visakhapatnam. Their partnership of 202 runs helped Australia secure their spot in the semi-finals. On this note, we look at the double-century stands for the Aussies in Women's WC history.

#3 202* - Healy & Litchfield vs Bangladesh, 2025 Chasing a paltry 199-run target in the aforementioned game, Healy and Litchfield brushed Bangladesh aside with a rapid double-century stand for the opening wicket. Their 202-run partnership meant the Aussies prevailed in just 24.5 overs. Healy managed an unbeaten 113 from 77 balls as Litchfield also chipped in with a 72-ball 84*. The Bangladesh bowlers conceded 32 fours and a six.

#2 216 - Healy & Haynes vs West Indies, 2022 Healy opened alongside Rachael Haynes in the 2022 WC semi-final against West Indies, and the duo put on a show to remember in the match held in Wellington. They added 216 runs for the opening wicket as Healy dominated the proceedings with a rapid 107-ball 129. Haynes (85 off 100) also did well as the Aussies finished at 305/3 in their allotted 45 overs. They later won by 157 runs.