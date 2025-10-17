Listing fastest hundreds in Women's ODI World Cup (by balls)

Alyssa Healy , the Australian captain, has created history by scoring her second consecutive century in the ongoing Women's World Cup 2025. She achieved this feat during Australia's match against Bangladesh in Vizag on Thursday, October 16. Healy scored an unbeaten 113 off just 77 balls, leading her team to a comfortable 10-wicket victory. Notably, she took just 73 balls to complete her hundred. On this note, let's look at the fastest hundreds in Women's World Cup history.

#3 76 balls - Nat Sciver-Brunt vs Pakistan, 2017 At number three, we have current England skipper Nat Sciver-Brunt, who gave a hard time to Pakistan bowlers in the 2017 World Cup affair in Leicester. England were struggling at 42/2 when Sciver-Brunt arrived in the middle. She joined forces with her then captain, Heather Knight (106), and the duo rescued England with a sensational 213-run stand. Sciver-Brunt completed her ton off 76 balls before returning unbeaten on 137 (92 balls). England posted 377/7 and later clinched the rain-curtailed affair.

#2 73 balls - Alyssa Healy vs Bangladesh, 2025 Healy's 73-ball ton in the aforementioned game takes the second place. Chasing 199 in Vizag, Healy came out all guns blazing and let her intentions be known from the start. She led the chase with fellow opener Phoebe Litchfield (84*), providing her ample support from the other end. Healy dominated the unbeaten 202-run stand as Australia prevailed in just 24.5 overs. She struck 20 fours during her unbeaten 113-run stay and faced 77 balls.