Australian cricketer opens up about testicular cancer battle

Australian cricketer Nic Maddinson has opened up about his battle with testicular cancer. The 33-year-old left-handed batsman revealed he was diagnosed in April after discovering a lump earlier this year. He underwent surgery and nine weeks of chemotherapy before resuming full training. Despite his health challenges, Maddinson remains optimistic about returning to cricket soon.

Health struggle Maddinson's shocking revelation Maddinson, who has played three Tests and six T20Is for Australia, last played for New South Wales in early March. He was dropped from the final Sheffield Shield match of the 2024-25 season after feeling rundown with what he thought was a virus. During his post-season review with New South Wales doctor John Orchard, he revealed that he had discovered a lump on his body.

Treatment details Tumor spread to other parts of body Scans revealed a tumor on Maddinson's body and he underwent immediate surgery to have it removed. However, further tests seven weeks later showed that the cancer had spread to his abdominal lymph nodes and lungs. "Once I found out I had to have chemo, that was pretty hard to deal with," Maddinson told Nine Newspapers. He described the situation as "pretty daunting."

Family impact Impact on personal life Maddinson's health battle also affected his personal life. His wife Bianca was pregnant with their second child when he started chemotherapy and had to quit her job as a dentist to care for their toddler son during the treatment. "By the second or third week, I lost all my hair," Maddinson said. "I was super drained and felt like I had to sleep 24/7."

Cricket comeback Cleared to resume training Maddinson completed his chemotherapy on July 14 and had his first hit in the nets 10 days later. He was cleared to resume full training after two months. "Eight weeks after my last chemo round, I got good news. The treatment had worked," he said. He is working on his fitness with an aim to play Sydney premier cricket and possibly second XI for New South Wales in the coming weeks.