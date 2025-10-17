Will Salman Ali Agha be sacked as Pakistan's T20I captain? 

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is reportedly considering a major leadership change in its T20I squad. According to PTI, Salman Ali Agha is set to be replaced by Shadab Khan as the new captain. The decision comes after Pakistan's dismal performance in the Asia Cup 2025, where they lost all three matches against India within a fortnight.

Leadership transition Shadab's recovery and potential captaincy shift Shadab Khan, a senior all-rounder, is recovering from shoulder surgery in England. He is expected to make a comeback to Pakistan's T20 team and could take over as captain. The PCB sources suggest that Shadab is being considered for the long-term T20 captaincy role after Agha's performance came under scrutiny following the Asia Cup.

Captaincy credentials Shadab's experience bolsters Pakistan's T20 setup Shadab Khan has represented Pakistan in 70 ODIs and 112 T20Is, bringing a wealth of experience to the captaincy role. He served as vice-captain before his injury. His return is expected to strengthen Pakistan's T20 team ahead of the 2026 T20 World Cup, which will be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka.

Captaincy under fire Agha's poor performance and captaincy critique Agha's personal performance in the Asia Cup was disappointing, scoring just 72 runs in seven matches with a strike rate of 80.90 and an average of just 12. His captaincy decisions were heavily criticized throughout the tournament, especially after Pakistan's collapse in the Asia Cup final against India. The change in leadership reflects PCB's focus on rebuilding strategy and improving performance against strong opponents like India.