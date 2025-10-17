Women's World Cup: India-Pakistan game breaks viewership records

The ICC Women's World Cup 2025 has witnessed unprecedented viewership numbers across digital and television platforms. The India vs Pakistan match on October 5 in Colombo was the most-watched match ever on digital platforms. The game drew a staggering 28.4 million viewers and consumed 1.87 billion minutes of watch time, making it the most-viewed women's international cricket match in history.

Viewership surge A massive surge in viewership The first 13 matches of the tournament have already garnered over 60 million viewers, a five-fold increase from the 2022 edition. The total watch time has also skyrocketed to seven billion minutes, a whopping 12-fold rise from the last tournament. This is a testament to women's cricket's growing popularity and fan engagement in India and beyond.

New milestones India vs Australia match also sets records The India vs Australia match on October 12 in Visakhapatnam also set a new record with 4.8 million peak concurrent viewers on JioHotstar. This further highlights the growing popularity of women's cricket and its ability to draw large audiences across different platforms. The match was a close contest, with Smriti Mandhana's quickfire innings falling short against Alyssa Healy's century that led Australia to victory.

Television success Other notable records from the tournament The India vs Pakistan match also became the highest-rated league-stage match in ICC Women's ODI World Cup history. The first 11 matches, including India's games against Sri Lanka, Pakistan, and South Africa, reached a combined audience of 72 million. This is a whopping 166% increase from the previous edition with viewing minutes rising by an impressive 327% to 6.3 billion.