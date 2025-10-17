Cameron Green ruled out of India ODIs; Labuschagne named replacement
What's the story
Australian all-rounder Cameron Green has been ruled out of the upcoming three-match ODI series against India due to low-grade side soreness. The decision to withdraw him is a precautionary measure, aimed at ensuring his fitness for the highly anticipated Ashes series. Marnus Labuschagne has been named as Green's replacement in the squad.
Replacement details
Labuschagne to join the squad
Labuschagne, who recently performed well for Queensland, was initially omitted from the squad for the India series. However, he will now travel to Perth after Queensland's Shield match in Adelaide. Cricket Australia confirmed that Green will undergo a short rehabilitation period and is expected to return for round three of the Sheffield Shield on October 28.
Potential debut
Renshaw's ODI debut on the cards
Green's injury could pave the way for Matthew Renshaw to potentially make his ODI debut in the first match against India on October 19. Renshaw has been in excellent form, which contributed to his national call-up. He scored 305 runs at an average of 50 for Queensland last season and impressed for Australia A in July with scores of 80, 106, and 62 against Sri Lanka A.
Squad changes
Australia face further injury woes
Australia's injury problems don't end with Green. Josh Inglis and Adam Zampa have already been ruled out of the first ODI against India. Josh Philippe has replaced Inglis, who is recovering from a calf injury. Meanwhile, Matthew Kuhnemann will play in the first ODI as Zampa will miss the match due to family commitments.