Cameron Green ruled out of India ODIs; Labuschagne named replacement 

Australian all-rounder Cameron Green has been ruled out of the upcoming three-match ODI series against India due to low-grade side soreness. The decision to withdraw him is a precautionary measure, aimed at ensuring his fitness for the highly anticipated Ashes series. Marnus Labuschagne has been named as Green's replacement in the squad.

Replacement details Labuschagne to join the squad Labuschagne, who recently performed well for Queensland, was initially omitted from the squad for the India series. However, he will now travel to Perth after Queensland's Shield match in Adelaide. Cricket Australia confirmed that Green will undergo a short rehabilitation period and is expected to return for round three of the Sheffield Shield on October 28.

Potential debut Renshaw's ODI debut on the cards Green's injury could pave the way for Matthew Renshaw to potentially make his ODI debut in the first match against India on October 19. Renshaw has been in excellent form, which contributed to his national call-up. He scored 305 runs at an average of 50 for Queensland last season and impressed for Australia A in July with scores of 80, 106, and 62 against Sri Lanka A.