Alyssa Healy slams record-breaking 7th hundred in Women's ODIs

Australia skipper Alyssa Healy smashed her 7th hundred in Women's ODIs. She achieved the feat in Match 17 of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025. The match held in Vizag saw Bangladesh set Australia a target of 199. Healy came out all guns blazing alongside fellow opener Phoebe Litchfield. They helped Australia earn a 10-wicket win. Australia scored 202/0 in 24.5 overs.

Runs Healy completes 3,500 runs in WODIs With her 55th run in the contest, Healy completed 3,500 runs in WODIs. She is now the 5th-highest run-getter for AUS-W, surpassing Alexandra Blackwell (3,492 runs). Healy is the 5th Aussie batter with 3,500 runs in WODIs. Healy has raced to 3,558 runs at 36.30 from 122 matches (110 innings). She struck 20 fours during her stay and faced 77 balls.

Information 7th WODI ton for Healy and 500 fours As mentioned, Healy completed her 7th hundred in WODIs. Apart from 7 hundreds, she has hit 18 fifties. By hitting 20 fours, Healy also went past the mark of 500 in this regard (502), as per ESPNcricinfo.

World Cup Women's World Cup: 4th hundred for Healy This was Healy's 2nd successive hundred in the ongoing Women's World Cup and 4th overall. She has equaled the likes of Suzie Bates, JA Brittin, and CM Edwards in terms of World Cup hundreds (4). Only, Nat Scive-Brunt owns more World Cup tons. The England skipper has 5 World Cup tons.

Do you know? Maiden century against BAN-W for Healy This is Healy's maiden hundred against Bangladesh in WODIs. In 5 matches, she has amassed 200 runs at an average of 50. The 113* is also her maiden 50-plus score against Bangladesh.

Fastest 100s 2nd-fastest hundred in Women's ODI World Cup (by balls) As per Cricbuzz, Healy's 73-ball century is now the 2nd-fastest in World Cup history. Fastest hundred in Women's ODI World Cup (by balls) 71 - Deandra Dottin vs PAK-W, Leicester, 2017 73 - Alyssa Healy vs BAN-W, Vizag, 2025* 76 - Nat Sciver-Brunt vs PAK-W, Leicester, 2017 77 - Ash Gardner vs NZ-W, Indore, 2025

Do you know? 4th-highest opening stand in Women's World Cup Healy and Litchfield added a stunning 202*-run stand. As per ESPNcricinfo, this is now the 4th-highest opening partnership in ICC Women's World Cup history. This is also Australia's 3rd partrnership of 200-plus for the 1st wicket in the tournament.