Temba Bavuma to lead South Africa 'A' in India tour

South African Test captain Temba Bavuma is set to make his comeback from a calf injury on an 'A' squad tour of India later this month. He missed the ongoing Test series in Pakistan and was also not included in the ODI squad. This was done with the intention of ensuring his full recovery to participate in the tour of India, specifically mentioning his availability for the second First-Class match rather than implying leadership for the entire tour.

Tour details Second consecutive tour of subcontinent for South Africa South Africa are scheduled to play two Tests, three ODIs, and five T20Is in India from November 14 to December 19. This will be their second consecutive tour of the subcontinent after the ongoing one in Pakistan. It will also be their second tour in the 2025-2027 World Test Championship (WTC) cycle. Notably, Bavuma had missed leading his team in the initial matches of the WTC cycle after suffering a calf strain during a white-ball series against England in September.

Squad composition Who are the other players? The four-day squad for the tour will be led by top-order batter Marques Ackerman. It also includes Zubayr Hamza and Prenelan Subrayan, who are currently with the Test squad in Pakistan. Subrayen had played in the Lahore match that South Africa lost by 93 runs. Seamer Codi Yusuf, who has played white-ball cricket for South Africa, has also been included in this squad.

Match venues A series of 4-day and List A matches The two four-day matches will be held at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru from October 30 to November 9. South Africa A will also play three 50-over matches against India A in Rajkot between November 13 and 19. Teenage left-arm seamer Kwena Maphaka, who has been out due to a hamstring injury during the white-ball series in Pakistan, will make his comeback during these matches.