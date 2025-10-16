Alyssa Healy floors Bangladesh, completes 3,500 runs in WODIs: Stats

Australia skipper Alyssa Healy floored Bangladesh with a pivotal knock in Match 17 of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 on Thursday. The match held in Vizag saw Bangladesh set Australia a target of 199. Healy came out all guns blazing alongside fellow opener Phoebe Litchfield. They added 202* runs for the opening wicket with Healy scoring an unbeaten 113 . Here's more.

Runs Healy completes 3,500 runs in WODIs With her 55th run in the contest, Healy completed 3,500 runs in WODIs. She is now the 5th-highest run-getter for AUS-W, surpassing Alexandra Blackwell (3,492 runs). Healy is the 5th Aussie batter with 3,500 runs in WODIs. Healy has raced to 3,558 runs at 36.30 from 122 matches (110 innings). She struck 20 fours during her stay and faced 77 balls.

Do you know? 7th WODI hundred for Healy; 4th in World Cup Healy completed her 7th hundred in WODIs. Apart from 7 hundreds, she has hit 18 fifties. Meanwhile, 4 of her 7 WODI tons have come in the ICC Women's World Cup. She now owns the joint-2nd most hundreds in the global event.