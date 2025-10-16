Women's World Cup: Sobhana Mostary slams unbeaten 66 versus Australia
What's the story
Match number 17 of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match between Bangladesh against Australia saw the former's Sobhana Mostary slam a crucial knock of 66 on Thursday. Mostary played a crucial hand for her side, scoring an unbeaten 66-run knock from 80 balls. Bangladesh's innings which stalled with wickets falling at regular intervals, was helped by Mostary, who got them close to the 200-run mark (198/9).
Knock
Mostary helps Bangladesh get to 198/9
Mostary walked in when Bangladesh were 84/3 in the 22nd over. She held her fort from one end and played as per the situation. Bangladesh kept losing wickets at the other end and this stalled their progression. An unbeaten 33-run stand for the last wicket helped the team get past 190. Mostary's knock had nine fours.
Information
2nd WODI fifty for the batter
With this knock of 66*, Mostary has raced to 402 runs from 28 WODI matches at 23.64. This was her 2nd fifty and also a career-best score. As per ESPNcricinfo, in three matches against Australia, she owns 86 runs at 43.