Sachin Tendulkar's ODI dominance over Australia: Notable records and stats
What's the story
India are gearing up for their three-match ODI series in Australia, starting October 19. Over the years, several Indian batters brought out their best against the Aussies. Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar shines the brightest among them. His unmatched consistency stood out against the toughest side, especially from that era. Have a look at Tendulkar's ODI records and stats against Australia.
Numbers
Over 3,000 runs against Australia
Between 1991 and 2012, Tendulkar played 71 ODIs against Australia, amassing a staggering 3,077 runs at an average of 44.59. His tally includes nine centuries and 15 fifties. Notably, Tendulkar scored 1,491 runs in Australia alone, adapting brilliantly to pace-friendly conditions that often troubled many visiting batters. Moreover, Tendulkar thrived in the challenging one-ball era. One of his tons came Down Under (10 half-centuries).
Information
Another feat for Tendulkar
According to ESPNcricinfo, Sri Lanka are the only other side to have conceded more than 3,000 runs to Tendulkar in ODI cricket. The Little Master averaged 43.84 against the Lankans, with eight tons to his name.
Do you know?
Most runs, centuries against Australia
Tendulkar has the most runs for a batter against Australia in ODI cricket. No other player has over 2,500 runs in this regard. Tendulkar's nine tons are also the most for a batter against the Aussies.
Information
Career-best knock in vain
It is worth noting that Tendulkar's career-best ODI knock against Australia came in a losing cause. He scored a 141-ball 175 in the 2009 Hyderbad ODI, but India fell three runs short of chasing 351.
Knocks
Tendulkar at his best!
Tendulkar's best in the format often came against Australia. His famous "Desert Storm" innings from 1998 in Sharjah is among his best. Entering his career's twilight, Tendulkar played another masterclass knock, an unbeaten 117 against Australia in the 2008 CB Series final. Tendulkar's mental toughness stood out against a bowling attack studded with Glenn McGrath, Brett Lee, Shane Warne, and Jason Gillespie.