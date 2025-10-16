Women's World Cup, Phoebe Litchfield smashes 84* against Bangladesh: Stats

Australian opening batter Phoebe Litchfield hammered a crunch 84* against Bangladesh in Match 17 of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025. The match in Vizag saw Litchfield and her opening partner Alyssa Healy breeze past Bangladesh's score of 198/9. The two batters helped their side win by 10 wickets in just 24.5 overs. Australia scored 202/0. Here are the details and stats.

Information A walk in the park It was a brilliant opening stand which helped the Aussie Women get the job done in style. Healy managed an unbeaten 113 from 77 balls. Litchfield also chipped in with a 72-ball 84*. The Bangladesh bowlers conceded 32 fours and a six.

Runs 8th fifty for Litchfield in WODIs Litchfield struck 12 fours and a six in her unbeaten 84. With this effort, she has raced to 1.162 runs from 33 matches at 41.50. This was her 8th fifty in the format. In addition, she has hit 2 tons. She has gone past 150 fours in WODIs (157). Meanwhile, in 4 matches against Bangladesh, she has 101 runs at 33.66.