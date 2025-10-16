Next Article
Australia reach ICC Women's World Cup 2025 semi-finals: Key stats
By Rajdeep Saha
Oct 16, 2025 08:38 pm
What's the story
Australia have become the 1st team to reach the semis of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025. The defending champions achieved progression after taming a sorry Bangladesh side in Match 17 held at ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam. Chasing a 199-run target, Australia won the contest by 10 wickets. Alyssa Healy smashed an unbeaten 77-ball 113. Phoebe Litchfield made her presence felt with 84*.
Do you know?
5-0 win-loss record for Australia over Bangladesh in WODIs
The two teams met for the 5th time in Women's ODIs. Australia have raced to a 5-0 win-loss record against Bangladesh and are yet to lose. This was their 2nd meeting in the World Cup.