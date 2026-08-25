Three Ranji teams for UP: Gen Z cricketers' peculiar demands

The protesters, mostly from Purvanchal and central Uttar Pradesh, argued that the size of the state warrants three Ranji Trophy teams.

They claimed this is necessary to ensure young players from all over the state get a fair chance at domestic cricket.

Arvind Singh, president of the Uttar Pradesh Cricket Players Association, told PTI that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had previously supported their demand for more than one Ranji team in such a large state.