Three Ranji teams for UP: Gen Z cricketers' peculiar demands
What's the story
A group of young cricketers and their parents staged a protest at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Sunday. The protesters, nearly 250 in number, demanded that Uttar Pradesh be given three Ranji Trophy teams instead of one. The protest was organized by the Uttar Pradesh Cricket Players Association and the Cricket Association of Purvanchal. Here are further details.
Demand rationale
Protesters argue for equal representation
The protesters, mostly from Purvanchal and central Uttar Pradesh, argued that the size of the state warrants three Ranji Trophy teams.
They claimed this is necessary to ensure young players from all over the state get a fair chance at domestic cricket.
Arvind Singh, president of the Uttar Pradesh Cricket Players Association, told PTI that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had previously supported their demand for more than one Ranji team in such a large state.
Wider issues
Disparity in UP T20 League
Singh also alleged that players from Purvanchal and central UP are being ignored in the ongoing UP T20 League.
He claimed out of the 150 players in six teams this season, only 16 are from these regions.
In contrast, 89 players hail from nine districts of western Uttar Pradesh while eight represent Delhi.
The association believes this disparity further proves a single state structure fails to provide equal opportunities to young cricketers across UP.
Plans
Major agitation planned for September
The protesters are now gearing up for a major agitation in September. The association has appealed to 'Gen Z' players to join them in large numbers.
Their main goal is to push for three cricket associations and three Ranji Trophy teams in the state.
This would give players from different regions a clearer pathway into First-Class cricket, ensuring more opportunities for aspiring cricketers across Uttar Pradesh.