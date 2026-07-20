WTA mandates genetic testing for female players: What it means
What's the story
The Women's Tennis Association (WTA) has updated its eligibility policy, mandating a one-time genetic test for all women players. The test is designed to help determine biological sex through a cheek swab or blood sample and will be implemented starting Tuesday. The move comes as part of an effort to ensure fair competition in women's tennis. Here are further details.
Policy change
Policy updated
The updated WTA policy replaces the previous one that allowed transgender women to compete in women's tournaments if they identified as female and suppressed their testosterone levels for two years.
Notably, there are currently no known transgender women competing at any level of professional tennis.
A WTA spokesperson confirmed to Reuters that "eligibility to participate in WTA tournaments will be confirmed through a required, one-time screening process for the SRY gene."
Implementation timeline
Screening process to start in 2026
The WTA has announced that the player screening process will start in 2026.
This will be done with all necessary confidentiality and data privacy protections, along with a wider player engagement program.
The association understands the sensitivity of this issue and is committed to implementing it respectfully and thoughtfully.
Ongoing controversy
Transgender inclusion in sports remains controversial
The inclusion of transgender athletes in sports has divided opinions.
Billie Jean King, a 12-time Grand Slam singles champion, considers their exclusion discriminatory.
However, others, such as world number one Aryna Sabalenka, have voiced their opinions against including transgender athletes.
Notably, several sporting federations, including World Athletics and World Boxing, recently introduced similar gene tests.
Do you know?
The case of Renee Richards
Interestingly, the USA's Renee Richards became the first transgender woman to compete on the WTA Tour after a landmark court ruling in 1977. She later climbed to a career-high singles ranking of world number 20, making her one of the sport's pioneering figures.