Georgia Voll slams her 2nd WODI century, both against India
Australian cricket team star Georgia Voll has smashed a brilliant century in the second Women's ODI against India at Hobart's Bellerive Oval. This was her second-ever ODI ton as she reached the milestone off just 80 balls. Her efforts meant the Aussies comfortably accomplished the 252-run target. Notably, both of Voll's centuries have come against the Indian team. In the first WODI of this series, she was dismissed without scoring a run.
Chasing a decent total, Australia lost their opener and captain Alyssa Healy (6) with just 21 runs on the board. Voll came in at number three and took the innings forward with a 119-run partnership with Phoebe Litchfield (80). She also shared an 82-run stand with Beth Mooney, who made 31 runs off 34 balls. Though Voll fell to Kashvee Gautam after scoring 101, Australia (252/5) eventually prevailed in just 36.1 overs.
Voll departed for 101 off 82 balls, hitting 13 fours and one six along the way. Playing her nine WODI, the batter has raced to 399 runs at 57, as per ESPNcricinfo. Her strike rate is a stunning 110.83. Each of her three 50-plus scores, including two tons, has come against the Indian team. Overall, she has tallied 355 WODI runs against the Women in Blue at 59.16.
Litchfield's seventh 50-plus score vs India
Litchfield's 80 off 62 balls was laced with 11 fours and a six. Across 38 WODIs, the Aussie batter has raced to 1,399 runs at an average of 42.39 (SR: 90.25). Her tally now includes three tons and nine half-centuries. 739 of her runs have come against the Indian team at 67.18. This includes seven 50-plus scores, including two hundreds.