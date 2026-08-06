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Home / News / Sports News / FIFA apologizes for Gianni Infantino's $20 billion World Cup blunder
FIFA apologizes for Gianni Infantino's $20 billion World Cup blunder
FIFA has reaffirmed its support for Infantino

FIFA apologizes for Gianni Infantino's $20 billion World Cup blunder

By Parth Dhall
Aug 06, 2026
11:38 am
What's the story

FIFA has apologized for the mistakes made in Gianni Infantino's failed $20 billion proposal to sell stakes in the World Cup. The governing body of world football said that senior staff who attended a summit in Morocco have "reaffirmed their full support" for Infantino's presidency. The statement acknowledged that "mistakes made were acknowledged" and the process should have been handled differently.

Accountability

FIFA sends letter to council and member associations

FIFA has sent a letter to its Council and member associations, apologizing for the errors made in this process. The organization has also committed to ensuring that such mistakes don't happen again.

Infantino had proposed raising $4.2 billion from investors by selling stakes in a commercial subsidiary called FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE). However, he withdrew the proposal after facing severe backlash from global soccer officials.

Reform demands

Infantino proposal labeled 'dangerous' by European leagues

The association of European soccer leagues, including the Premier League, LaLiga and Serie A, have called for governance reform of FIFA.

They described the FFE proposal as "dangerous" and said it raised "serious questions about FIFA's governance, internal culture and decision-making."

Portugal and Real Madrid great Luis Figo also called for Infantino to step down over his actions.

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Leadership challenges

FIFA denied report regarding promise made to Morocco

FIFA denied a British media report that Infantino promised Morocco the 2030 World Cup final in return for support.

A FIFA spokesperson said it was "false and misleading" to claim such a promise had been made.

Meanwhile, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney also expressed his lack of confidence in Infantino, calling his failure to consult senior advisers a "fatal" governance failure.

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Uncertain future

Infantino's future as FIFA president remains uncertain

Despite the support from senior staff, Infantino's future as FIFA president remains uncertain.

Notably, UEFA had voted to boycott the World Cup if Infantino pressed ahead with FFE.

Even after Infantino's climbdown, UEFA said it had lost confidence in FIFA's leadership.

The governing body for North and Central American and Caribbean soccer (Concacaf) also said FIFA leadership had "stopped putting football first."

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