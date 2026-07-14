Gill suggests return of tri-quadrangular series to boost ODI format
What's the story
Indian captain Shubman Gill has backed the ICC's decision to retain the 50-over format, calling it the pinnacle of cricket. Ahead of India's first ODI against England in Birmingham, Gill said he grew up watching 50-over cricket and doesn't think it should be reduced to 40 overs. He also suggested reintroducing multi-team tournaments like tri-series and quadrangulars to make ODIs more exciting for players and fans alike. "If we want to make this format more interesting, instead of having bilateral series, we can have triangular or quadrangular series"
Format advocacy
Gill suggests reintroduction of multi-team tournaments
Gill fondly recalled his childhood memories of watching 50-over cricket and how it has always been a part of his life.
He said, "When I think of the World Cup, the first thought that comes to mind is the 50-over World Cup."
He also suggested that, instead of bilateral series, triangular or quadrangular series could be introduced to make this format more interesting for both players and viewers.
Team resilience
Gill dismisses T20I series loss impact on ODI team
Gill dismissed the notion that India's recent T20I series loss to England would affect the ODI team.
"It's a different format, a different team and the goal is different," he said.
He also emphasized that despite injuries to Nitish Kumar Reddy and Harshit Rana, the ODI side remains settled and stressed on giving new players exposure in pressure situations ahead of the 2027 World Cup.
Squad strategy
Gill reveals talk with Kohli on World Cup combinations
Gill revealed that he recently spoke with Virat Kohli about finding the best combinations for the 2027 World Cup.
"The conversation was regarding the combination - what combination could be best for us, which players may not be in the team right now but could help us in the future," he said.
He also reiterated how important senior players like Kohli and Rohit Sharma are to their team.