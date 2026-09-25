Shubman Gill suffers injury scare ahead of West Indies ODIs
What's the story
Indian cricketer Shubman Gill suffered an injury scare after being hit on his right elbow while practicing in the nets, as per Cricbuzz. The incident happened two days before India's first ODI against West Indies in Thiruvananthapuram. A delivery from pacer Mohammed Siraj hit Gill, forcing him to leave the nets in visible discomfort and clutching his right elbow. Here's more.
Treatment details
Gill was seen in discomfort
After Gill was hit, Siraj rushed to check on Gill, who walked out of the nets with the team's physio.
The Indian cricket team captain then sat on a cooler box near the nets for about 45 minutes.
The physio first checked his shoulder's flexibility and then applied an ice pack. After 20 minutes, he applied a plaster on Gill's elbow, the report added.
Player support
Rohit, Virat, Gurnoor join the concerned spectators
During his rest, Gill was first joined by Siraj and later Rohit Sharma came to check on him.
Virat Kohli and Gurnoor Brar also sat with him while the ice pack remained for another 20 minutes.
After over an hour, the physio checked again but Gill didn't bat again during this session.
However, he did manage to pack his protective gear himself before leaving the nets.
Fitness watch
Gill's fitness crucial for India's ODI balance
Gill's fitness will be under close observation as India gears up for the return of veterans Rohit and Kohli to the ODI setup.
Both senior players were part of the team's preparations in Thiruvananthapuram, with India hoping to finalize their batting combination ahead of the 2027 ICC Cricket World Cup.
Series preview
India gear up for 3-match ODI series against West Indies
The upcoming ODI series against West Indies will be a mix of youth and experience for India.
With Rohit and Kohli returning to the squad, Gill will have their experience to lean on as he continues to find his feet as captain.
The three-match series starts on September 27 in Thiruvananthapuram, followed by matches in Guwahati (September 30) and New Chandigarh (October 3).