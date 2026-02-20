Glenn Maxwell surpasses 50 wickets in T20Is: Decoding his stats
What's the story
Australian cricket team's Glenn Maxwell has surpassed 50 wickets in T20Is. Maxwell shone in Match 40 of the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup as Australia tamed minnows Oman by 9 wickets on Friday. The match at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele, saw the Aussies chase down 105-run target in just 9.4 overs. Maxwell's two wickets helped Australia bowl Oman out for 104.
Information
Two wickets for Maxwell
Maxwell was introduced in the 12th over and he conceded 6 runs. In the 14th over, Jiten Ramanandi was trapped LBW by Maxwell. He then dismissed Oman's top scorer Wasim Ali in the 16th over. Maxwell bowled three overs and managed 2/13.
Stats
Maxwell races to 51 T20I wickets
Maxwell became the 7th Australian bowler to get past 50 T20I wickets. He has raced to 51 scalps from 130 T20Is (86 innings) at 29.70. His economy rate is 8.13. The right-arm spinner is now two shy of 200 T20 scalps. He has 198 wickets from 503 matches (340 innings) at 30.11, as per ESPNcricinfo.