Glenn Maxwell to make List A comeback despite ODI retirement
What's the story
Star Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has been included in Victoria's One-Day Cup squad for the match against New South Wales. The game will be the first-ever floodlit contest at Junction Oval, thanks to the new lights. This comes just five days after Maxwell played in the ETPL final in Dublin and captained Belfast Wolves.
Career update
Maxwell's return for Victoria
Maxwell had announced his ODI retirement in early 2025 and doesn't have a contract with Victoria or Cricket Australia (CA).
Earlier this year, he was dropped from CA's central list as he was only nominally available for T20Is.
He also missed Australia's last T20I series against Bangladesh in June.
Despite these developments, Maxwell had expressed his willingness to play for Victoria in the One-Day Cup if needed.
Team update
Boland also included in the squad
Along with Maxwell, Test bowler Scott Boland will also play in the upcoming clash.
He will get a chance to play before heading to South Africa on Sunday as part of Australia's Test squad.
Boland missed Victoria's stunning victory over Queensland in Brisbane last Friday, their first game of the season.
Coach's perspective
Coach Chris Rogers welcomes their return
Victoria coach Chris Rogers welcomed the return of Maxwell and Boland, saying their presence would influence the squad.
He said, "Any time that those guys can come in and help us, and from a point of view of what the other developing players are going to see as well, they're influencing our squad."
Rogers also added that their performance would lift the team.
Past performance
Maxwell played for Victoria last year as well
Last September, Maxwell had played two One-Day Cup matches for Victoria after announcing his ODI retirement.
He even scored his first List A century for the state during these games.
However, he was still a CA contracted player at that time and these matches were seen as a buildup to a three-match T20I series in New Zealand.
Stats
ODI career: A look at his impressive stats
Maxwell made his ODI debut in 2012 and went on to play 149 matches, scoring 3,990 runs at an average of 33.81 and a strike rate of 126.70.
He also took 77 wickets with his off-spin bowling.
His career-best knock was versus Afghanistan during the 2023 World Cup when he scored an unbeaten double-century, widely regarded as one of the greatest innings in ODIs.
Overall, in List A cricket, he has clocked 6,051 runs at a strike rate of 122.06 and 123 wickets at an economy of 5.39.