Glenn Phillips shatters records with fifty against India in Hamilton

Phillips, who has been in sublime form, came out when Daryl Mitchell's dismissal left NZ at 82/2 (8.3 overs).

His 86-run stand with Seifert then made the chase one-sided. Although Seifert departed, Phillips raced to a 29-ball fifty.

Getting the Kiwis home, the latter smashed 65 off 38 balls (8 fours and 3 sixes).

Phillips was adjudged the Player of the Series.