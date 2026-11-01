Glenn Phillips shatters records with fifty against India in Hamilton
What's the story
After hammering a ton, New Zealand's Glenn Phillips played another match-winning knock against India, this time at Seddon Park, Hamilton. Phillips smashed an unbeaten 65 (38), helping the Kiwis chase down 192 in 18 overs in the fifth and final T20I. He shared an 86-run stand with Tim Seifert. Phillips now has the most runs in a bilateral T20I series, according to Cricbuzz.
Knock
Phillips seals the chase
Phillips, who has been in sublime form, came out when Daryl Mitchell's dismissal left NZ at 82/2 (8.3 overs).
His 86-run stand with Seifert then made the chase one-sided. Although Seifert departed, Phillips raced to a 29-ball fifty.
Getting the Kiwis home, the latter smashed 65 off 38 balls (8 fours and 3 sixes).
Phillips was adjudged the Player of the Series.
Series
Most runs in a bilateral T20I series
With scores of 82*, 70, 17, 107, and 65*, Phillips concluded the five-match T20I series on a high. He hammered 341 runs at a strike rate of 185.32.
According to Cricbuzz, Phillips now has the most runs in a bilateral T20I series, surpassing England's Phil Salt. The latter smashed 331 runs in the 2023 West Indies series.
Milestone
NZ's second-highest run-scorer
During his stay, Phillips also became New Zealand's second-highest run-scorer in T20I cricket, overtaking Kane Williamson (2,575). He is only behind Martin Guptill (3,531).
Phillips now has 2,627 runs from 102 T20Is at an average of 35.02. This was his 15th T20I fifty, apart from three tons.
Phillips, also an incredible fielder, has a strike rate of 147.08.
Information
Most runs against an opposition in a year
Phillips has scored 657 runs in his T20I career against India. Notably, 522 of those have come in 2026, the most runs against an opposition in a calendar year, as per Cricbuzz. The previous record was with India's Abhishek Sharma (431 runs vs NZ, 2026).
Information
Four successive 50-plus scores
According to Cricbuzz, Phillips also became just the second batter after Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan (versus England, 2022) to register four 50-plus scores in a bilateral T20I series (involving Full Members).